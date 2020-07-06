Polish chain PEPCO planning to open 30 stores in Serbia

Regional Today

The Polish chain of clothing and home equipment retail stores Pepco has announced that it will open its first stores in Serbia by the end of the year and where it will employ about 100 workers, according to eKapija, which bills itself as the leading business portal in Serbia and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The Pepco chain (part of th U.K.-registered Pepco Group, owned by the South African retailer Steinhoff International Holdings NV) plans to open 30 stores in the first years of its operations in Serbia, which will be the 13th European market it operates in; the first store will open this October in Belgrade.

Pepco, established in 2004 in Poland, is a European retail store chain, which sells clothes for the whole family and home equipment at low prices.

It has moe than 2,000 stores in Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia, and Romania, and is to open its first stores in Italy this September, eKapija says.