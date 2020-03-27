New pre-lease in Váci Greens Building E

BBJ

A major software development company has signed a 7,500 sqm pre-lease at Atenor’s Váci Greens Building E with the help of Cushman & Wakefield Budapest, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

With the transaction, the office building is 40% pre-let six months prior to handover. This 40% comprises lease agreements with retail service providers as well, such as a restaurant, a bakery, a drugstore and customer service offices.

Cushman & Wakefield PDS Team is providing interior design and project management services to the tenant.

The 23,500 sqm Váci Greens Building E is one of the six buildings of the 130,000 sqm Váci Greens office complex which is due to be fully completed in Q3 2020. Buildings A, B, C and D buildings have been 100% let for long-term tenants for years now, E and F, the last two buildings are 70% and 40% pre-let prior to delivery.

"We are extremely proud that we have the chance to work on the Váci Greens project from the very beginning," Tamara Szántó, partner, head of office agency at Cushman & Wakefield in Budapest comments. "This transaction further strengthens our close and smooth relationship with the Landlord. The closing of the transaction was very rapid thanks to the cooperative and flexible approach of all three parties."

Ádám Csikós, partner, head of project and development services at Cushman & Wakefield in Budapest adds, "After completing more than 50,000 sqm of projects for GE, Unilever and others in Váci Greens we are happy to work here again. Our knowledge of the buildings is a great advantage which helps us better serve the Tenants."

Nikolett Püschl, development & leasing manager at Atenor says,"‘We are very pleased that another significant, company placed its confidence in Váci Greens, which strengthens us in that our vocation and dedication to our stringent principles – that Atenor develops at the topmost level and in the most sustainable way – are very successful."

Cushman & Wakefield is the co-exclusive leasing agent of Váci Greens building E and F.