MNV relaunches auctions of state-owned real estate

MTI – Econews

The Hungarian National Asset Management Company (MNV) on Friday said it will re-start a clean-up of its real estate portfolio and call auctions for 14 property packages and more than 30 individual properties in the coming weeks, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

MNV is relaunching the auctions parallel with an easing of pandemic restrictions and ongoing government measures to jump-start the economy.

Among the properties to be put on the block are a waterpark near Pécs (169 km southwest of Budapest) and an expo center on the outskirts of Békéscsaba (180 km southeast of Budapest), as well as residential properties in the capital.

The properties will be listed on MNVʼs electronic auction platform: e-arveres.mnv.hu.