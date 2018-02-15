IMMOFINANZ winner of the ʼAsset Management of the Yearʼ prize

BBJ

IMMOFINANZ commercial real estate group won the “Asset Management Company of the Year” award in 2017 at the Office of the Year Competition. One of the reasons of the success is the launch of the myhive office concept.

The core business of IMMOFINANZ, present in several European countries, includes high-quality asset management. This segment has been developed to the highest standards in Hungary, both in the office and retail segments, in recent years, a press release sent to Budapest Business Journal says.

The launch of myhive, an international office concept, was another success story last year. Furthermore, the occupancy rate of the office and retail portfolio of IMMOFINANZ in Hungary increased significantly during the last years to more than 94% as of September 30, 2017.

As part of the launch of the myhive brand in five office buildings in Budapest, IMMOFINANZ modernized lobbies and social spaces, expanded the range of available services and enhanced the infrastructure of the office buildings.

Maintaining high service quality levels for tenants is the responsibility of the community manager at IMMOFINANZ, who plays a key role in taking myhive services and lifestyle directly to the tenants.

"We are especially delighted to have been selected for the award in todayʼs very competitive market. It supports one of our key goals: to maintain best service for our tenants and high quality of our existing office and retail portfolios", said Viktor Nagy, country manager operations, IMMOFINANZ Hungary.