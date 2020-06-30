Homes must be more energy efficient to get building permits

Nicholas Pongratz

Next year, only those buildings in Hungary that meet the European Union’s energy efficiency requirements can receive a building permit, writes origo.hu.

Image by pexels

“Investors who have not yet designed their projects currently under construction with the new energy efficiency conditions in mind are now competing against time to get a commissioning permit by December 31,” said Gergely Homolya, the manager of OTP Ingatlanpont responsible for new projects.

However, those who meet the standards, which come into force in January, do not have to worry, he said.

Residential properties meeting the new criteria are expected to be much more efficient and provide a higher return, even if the use of modern green technologies increases construction costs, Homolya noted.