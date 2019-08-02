Home market recovers from June low

Bence Gaál

According to estimates by real estate specialist firm Duna House, the Hungarian home market recovered from its June nadir, with approximately 12,764 transactions concluded in July.

Photo: Fabio Balbi/Shutterstock.com

The number marks a 15% increase compared to the previous month. This Julyʼs market activity is still below the record month of July 2018, with transaction numbers some 10% lower.

Duna House says that the next few months will reveal whether the weaker indicators of the previous months are only temporary, or the beginning of a major turn in market trends.