Home market recovers from June low

 Bence Gaál
 Friday, August 2, 2019, 13:39

According to estimates by real estate specialist firm Duna House, the Hungarian home market recovered from its June nadir, with approximately 12,764 transactions concluded in July.

Photo: Fabio Balbi/Shutterstock.com

The number marks a 15% increase compared to the previous month. This Julyʼs market activity is still below the record month of July 2018, with transaction numbers some 10% lower. 

Duna House says that the next few months will reveal whether the weaker indicators of the previous months are only temporary, or the beginning of a major turn in market trends.

 

 

