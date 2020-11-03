HelloParks to build one of Hungaryʼs largest industrial parks in Fót

Bence Gaál

Futureal Groupʼs industrial and logistics property development company HelloParks has acquired its first industrial and logistics development plot in Fót located in the vicinity of Budapest, next to the junction of motorways M0 and M3, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The 76 hectare greenfield investment will include energy-efficient buildings that meet the BREEAM sustainability standard.

In the first phase of the HelloParks Fót development project, a 45,000 sqm warehouse building will be handed over by Q3 2021. On the land, a total of 330,000 sqm of warehouse and industrial space can be realized, the press release notes.

HelloParks Fót is targeting logistics service providers, light industry manufacturers, assembly companies as well as tenants with special requirements. The minimum leasable area for the first building is 3,200 sqm, while rental properties will be offered from 1,000 sqm in the next phase, in order to meet smaller tenantsʼ expectations. The current investment value of the project is close to EUR 50 million.

All the planned facilities, each with a floor area of ​​35,000–49,000 sqm, will feature modern design and meet the requirements of the BREEAM sustainability standard through smart solutions that ensure energy efficiency and environmentally friendly operation. Leisure and community services will also be available in the logistics park to support the tenantsʼ recruitment and talent management activities.

"The acquisition and development of the plot hosting HelloParks Fót is the first step for HelloParks to become a determinant player in the dynamically growing industrial and logistics market. In Hungary, we want to start our operation with developments in the Budapest agglomeration and in major Hungarian cities that act as logistics hubs in the countryside. We are also planning serious activities in the Central and Eastern European region, building on the Futureal Groupʼs existing presence in foreign markets," said Rudolf Nemes, CEO of HelloParks.

"We are already experiencing strong interest from prospective tenants, so given the high demand in the market and the scarcity of supply, we have decided to start developing the first facility in Fót on a speculative basis," he added.