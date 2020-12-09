HelloParks to build new logistics center in Maglód

Bence Gaál

Futureal Groupʼs industrial and logistics property development company HelloParks has started preparations for the construction of a new industrial and logistics center in Maglód, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Preparations for the implementation of a 46,000 sqm facility being realized in the first phase have already begun on the 46-hectare site close to the M0 ring road, near the M4 and M5 motorways, and Ferenc Liszt International Airport. The first building is expected to be handed over by the end of 2021. The value of the development exceeds HUF 14.4 billion.

"HelloParks aims to increase Hungaryʼs regional competitiveness with highly competitive and efficient megaparks that also focus on sustainability. The developments can strongly support Hungary in becoming a real logistics center, as these facilities can attract new customers with regional outreach to the domestic market," said Rudolf Nemes, CEO of HelloParks.

HelloParks plans to build a total of 193,000 sqm of warehouse, light industrial, and office space on the Maglód site. Several hall buildings will be developed in the area with different sizes - depending on the needs of tenants - between 26,000 and 90,000 sq m. The minimum leasable area in ​​the first facility is 3,200 sqm. For smaller tenants, the second building can offer rental properties of 500, 1,000 or 2,000 sqm.

Similar to HelloParks Fót, the HelloParks Maglód facilities will also meet the requirements of the BREEAM sustainability standard, due to smart solutions that ensure energy efficiency and environmentally friendly operation, the press release notes. As a sustainability feature, electric golf carts will be available for tenants within the parkʼs area.

"The importance of the eastern agglomeration of Budapest has highly increased in recent years, as several international production and distribution companies had settled here that has significantly reduced the size of the available areas. We expect that a similar development will take place in this region as it has happened in the western and southern sectors of the M0 ring road," added Nemes.

"By the preparation of the development in Maglód, we have thus taken another important step towards HelloParksʼ aim to become one of the key players in the dynamically growing industrial and logistics market, first in Hungary and later on in the region. The rapid development of e-commerce and the relocation of production capacities have started a new trend of establishing regional EU centers. In line with this trend, HelloParksʼ megaparks will serve regional and urban logistics needs. We are constantly exploring further expansion opportunities in the Budapest agglomeration as well as the catchment area of ​​large rural cities," he noted.