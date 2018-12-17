Futureal’s Etele Plaza, Grand Corvin win awards

Bence Gaál

Futureal Group has won a number of awards at the CIJ Awards Hungary, with the groupʼs Etele Plaza voted "Best Retail Development," and Grand Corvin by Cordia winning "Best Residential Development," among others.

Etele Plaza

The jury also voted SZGD Innovation Incubator, a property owned by OTP Real Estate Investment Fund whose construction was managed by Futureal, as the "Best Regional Development" in Hungary, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The CIJ Awards have been recognizing exceptional local, regional and international performance in real estate for 10 years. The three award-winning local category winners will represent the Hungarian real estate development industry at next year’s European awards competition, noted the press release.

Grand Corvin by Cordia, designed by British landscape architect Robert Townshend, is set to be built on the last available plot along the Corvin Promenade. The residential development is managed by Futureal Group’s subsidiary Cordia. The area is well-connected to public transport, served by metro line M3 and tram lines 4 and 6.

Designed by LAB5 architects, Grand Corvin is the eighth residential building along the Promenade, and the group’s 10th residential development in the Corvin Quarter. It features a 942 square-meter garden, and comprises 194 apartments, ranging from 30 sqm studios to 132 sqm family homes. Ground-floor apartments have direct access to the garden, while apartments on higher floors all have private balconies.

Once complete, Futureal Group’s retail development Etele Plaza will become the largest shopping and entertainment center on the Buda side of the Hungarian capital. The "smart plaza" will be constructed in the immediate vicinity of Etele square, the largest multimodal transport hub in the country.

Etele Plaza will offer a total of 55,000 sqm of gross leasable area (GLA) at the intersection of the Kelenföld railway station, metro line M4 and the throughway of highways M1 and M7. The building is accessible from downtown Budapest in as little as 10 minutes via direct transportation routes.

Etele Plaza is designed by Paulinyi-Reith & Partners, with the internal space designed by architectural and design studio Dyer.



The SZGD Innovation Incubator, an office complex in Szeged (171 km south of the capital), was developed by renovating an abandoned building formerly occupied by a high school. The development was managed by Futureal Group, and designed by LAB5 architects.

The office building features more than 7,000 sqm of grade "A" GLA, with technology infrastructure and modern working environments suitable for incubating R&D (primarily IT) companies, as well as shared services centers serving multinationals. The building is located within a 15-minute walk from the city center, and within walking distance of most schools of the University of Szeged.