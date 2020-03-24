Futureal and Cordia donate HUF 250 mln to help fight coronavirus

BBJ

Futureal Group, a regional real estate developer, and Cordia, a residential real estate developer in Hungary and member of Futureal Group, have decided to donate HUF 250 million to help fight the coronavirus epidemic, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Etele Plaza, one of the projects by Futureal.

The management of the company will soon decide on the use of the donation, the press release says.

"In the current situation, we believe that it is our duty to support the fight against the epidemic," said a representative of the companies, owned by the Futó family.