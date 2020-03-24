Your cart

Are you sure?

headline
article
keywords

Futureal and Cordia donate HUF 250 mln to help fight coronavirus

 BBJ
 Tuesday, March 24, 2020, 13:45

Futureal Group, a regional real estate developer, and Cordia, a residential real estate developer in Hungary and member of Futureal Group, have decided to donate HUF 250 million to help fight the coronavirus epidemic, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Etele Plaza, one of the projects by Futureal.

The management of the company will soon decide on the use of the donation, the press release says.

"In the current situation, we believe that it is our duty to support the fight against the epidemic," said a representative of the companies, owned by the Futó family.

 

 

Related articles