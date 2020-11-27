Duna House Q3 earnings double on MyCity handover

MTI – Econews

Third-quarter after-tax profit of listed real estate broker Duna House rose 117% year-on-year to HUF 549 million, lifted by the handover of homes in the MyCity Residence project, in which Duna House holds a 50% stake, an earnings report published Friday shows, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

Duna House booked HUF 269 mln in net profit from the development in the north of the capital. It expects to book the remaining HUF 329 mln in profit from the project in the coming quarters.

Net sales revenue rose 11% to HUF 2.22 billion.

Duna House said that in light of Q1-Q3 after-tax profit from core activities, excluding one-offs, of HUF 914 mln, it puts cleaned core after-tax profit for the full year at "over HUF 1 bln".