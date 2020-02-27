CPI Hungary named ʼAsset Management Company of the Yearʼ

BBJ

CPI Hungary received the "Asset Management Company of the Year 2019" award at the Real Estate Awards gala, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The company has been awarded for the dynamic growth of its high-quality portfolio and value, tenant-centered approach and innovative, sustainable solutions of development and building operations.

Real Estate Awards is one of the top real estate events in Hungary. The awards are granted for outstanding achievements in the real estate and construction industry, with the winners selected by a renowned panel of experts, representing the peers of the CEE real estate industry.

CPI Hungary is one of the leading investors and developers of the Hungarian real estate market. The company manages CPI Property Group’s Hungarian portfolio with a total value of EUR 607 million and a total floor space of nearly 327,000 sqm.

CPI Hungary has won the award for the second time in a row.