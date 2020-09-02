CPI formally opens Balance Hall, completes renewal of Office Park

Bence Gaál

Developer CPI Hungary formally opened its 16,000 sqm Balance Hall office building in Budapestʼs Váci Corridor, while also announcing the completion of the renewal of the nearly 35,000 sqm Balance Office Park.

Although the inaugural ceremony of the Balance Hall office building took place today, owing to the current pandemic situation, CPI Hungary had completed the building - with the contractor Fitout Zrt.- by the scheduled completion date in accordance with the original plans despite the difficulties experienced in the construction market, rendering new office spaces available already in December last year.

According to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal, the delivery of the new building brought to completion the full renewal of Balance Office Park, a complex with an occupancy rate of 90%. At the heart of the office park is a 3,000 sqm green park, providing opportunities for relaxation, work, and physical exercise in the context of environmental awareness, wellbeing, and workplace experience.

Balance Hall implements user-friendly and environmentally friendly technical solutions, and CPI says that all conditions and requisites for employees to work in safety are met.

The company says that the project represents CPI Property Group’s creed and commitment to provide a liveable office environment offering high-quality workplace experience and to develop sustainable real estate. Moreover, the Human Innovation Program has also been introduced in Balance Hall, allowing tenants to use convenience services in the area of the building complex.

"It is a great pleasure for us to be able to formally deliver CPI Hungary’s latest office development in Budapest, which was completed according to plan, at the end of last year," says CPI Hungary’s country manager Mátyás Gereben.

"Under the conscious building concept, we offer high-quality tenant experience in the up-to-date Balance Hall with its innovative and optimum office spaces, coupled with smart building operation based on energy awareness. Although our day-to-day lives have been transformed by COVID-19, we do believe that the domestic office market relies on firm fundamentals which will bring about an upswing in the rental market once the pandemic is over so we can resume and continue our value-creating real estate development thereafter," he adds.

Under the conscious building concept, first introduced in Balance Hall, the entirety of cutting edge technical equipment and solutions can be tailored to the building on the basis of its day-to-day operation so that it provides the highest convenience for tenants with a minimized environmental footprint. The building is enabled to optimize the utilisation of the available energy and human resources while encouraging tenants also to work in a more conscious and efficient way.

Over the first six months of operation, the pollutant emission of the building itself was 40% below conventional office blocks of similar parameters. Based on data collected during the operation, the operators monitor the amounts of renewable—recovered—energy whose optimized utilization generates additional savings. Tenants can also keep track of the building’s and their own energy consumption on a specific smart interface so that they can run their office even more environmentally efficient in cooperation with the operators.

Each room’s temperature can be controlled by the building management as well, each separate unit’s energy consumption can be registered, analyzed, and tracked with the help of sensors in the power, gas and thermal energy and water supply systems. CPI adds that the most up-to-date VRV heat pump system has been put in place, and the groundwater extracted from the environment of the building is used for irrigation.

Balance Hallʼs location offers easy access by car and the public transport system, including a metro line. The bicycle storage and shower facilities available at the premises offer an alternative for tenants driven by health awareness. Restaurants, cafés, a grocery store, and a periodical farmers’ market provide the employees working in the office complex with access to a varied diet.