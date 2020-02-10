Budapest One Business Park named Europa Design WELL Project of the Year

PROMOTIONAL FEATURE

Budapest One Business Park was named the Europa Design WELL Project of the Year 2019 at the EuropaProperty CRE gala, in recognition of its interior design plans, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The 65,400 sqm office park with a unique facade and structural design located at Őrmező, Budapest’s “western gate”. The area is easily accessible and contains Hungary’s largest multimodal transport intersection. The city center can be reached via direct links in under 10 minutes.

The building itself is designed with relaxation and downtime in mind and features a spacious interior garden.

Besides the trophy, the winner was awarded an office chair worth EUR 1,000, produced by the Spanish ACTIU factory, the only company in the world in possession of both the LEED Platinum and Well Platinum certifications as a factory and office building.

The award itself was founded and sponsored by Europa Design, active on the Hungarian market for 25 years as a multibrand dealer of workplace solutions. They operate several communication platforms and organized workshops, training and attended several conferences in the past two years to support WELL certification.

The company says that the big challenge of the real estate sector was to develop sustainable and green buildings and lease the office spaces. The next level was to develop community office building to support collaboration and social activity in the common areas, mainly to provide facilities to serviced offices or co-working offices.

Europa Design argues that the international standards and certifications were mainly building focused, so a LEED or Bream degree did not mean too much to the workforce directly. The next challenge of the market was to attract and retain highly skilled employees and it was clearly visible that it was not an HR issue anymore.

The situation sparked the idea to award the best WELL-certified or registered project to set an example as a best practice. Each year a jury of four evaluates the projects: a real estate or WELL accredited professional, an architecture and design expert, an HR and change management professional, and a communications professional. The representative of the awardʼs founder votes only as a tiebreaker.

The jury awards projects with the best performance in the following fields: architectural and design thinking, quality of communication to the society, change management process within the users and service providers, and the complexity of services to the WELL community

Europa Design was named National Winner at European Business Awards in 2017 and 2018 in the workplace and people development competition category.