BudaPart project wins two CIJ awards

Bence Gaál

The recently completed residential buildings of the BudaPart project have been awarded the "Best Residential Development" prize and the"Grand Prix" prize at the 2019 competition of the Construction & Investment Journal (CIJ) Awards Hungary 2019, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The winners were announced last month at the CIJ Awards gala in the Hilton Budapest City Hotel.

The first residential buildings of BudaPart (BudaPart Homes "A" and BudaPart Homes "C") were handed over last fall by Property Market Kft., a subsidiary of Market Építő Zrt. The two buildings, offering a total of 268 apartments, provide tenants with modern smart home solutions in the unique environment of Lágymányosi Bay, near the Danube.

"2019 was an extremely important year for us, as we arrived at the most important milestone of the project: the quarter opened its doors, and BudaPart has begun to be filled with life," said Gergely Árendás, managing director of Property Market.

"In a few weeks, we will be handing over the BudaPart GATE office building. The awards we receive also give us gracious feedback that we are on the right track and that the BudaPart quarter provides a truly high quality of life and work environment for residents and employees alike."

The complex quarter, developed by Market Építő Zrt., will be built on 54 hectares. Upon completion, the development will be able to accommodate some 30,000 city dwellers.

In addition to 15 residential, 13 office buildings, and a hotel, several infrastructure projects and transport developments are also in progress. The district will offer a range of services and shops to BudaPart’s residents and workers, including a kindergarten, a medical office, a supermarket, a bakery, restaurants, as well as a variety of recreational facilities.