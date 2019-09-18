Buda Health Center building for sale

BBJ

The Hungarian state is offering the hospital building at Királyhágó utca in District 12 for sale, at an initial price of HUF 4 billion, index.hu reported on Wednesday.

The Buda Health Center building (photo: Gábor Jeszenszky)

The building complex is home to one of the three clinics of the private Buda Health Center (Budai Egészségközpont), owned by billionaire businessman and OTP Bank Group Chairman-CEO Sándor Csányi.

The auction started on Tuesday; the real estate was up to now managed by the Ministry of Defense, with Buda Health Center leasing it for HUF 1.5 million a month. One potential buyer is Csányi, who has owned the health center operating there since 2017.

The private hospital generated HUF 7.4 bln in revenue and made a profit of HUF 428 mln last year, index.hu noted.