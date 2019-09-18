Buda Health Center building for sale

The Hungarian state is offering the hospital building at Királyhágó utca in District 12 for sale, at an initial price of HUF 4 billion, index.hu reported on Wednesday.
The building complex is home to one of the three clinics of the private Buda Health Center (Budai Egészségközpont), owned by billionaire businessman and OTP Bank Group Chairman-CEO Sándor Csányi.
The auction started on Tuesday; the real estate was up to now managed by the Ministry of Defense, with Buda Health Center leasing it for HUF 1.5 million a month. One potential buyer is Csányi, who has owned the health center operating there since 2017.
The private hospital generated HUF 7.4 bln in revenue and made a profit of HUF 428 mln last year, index.hu noted.