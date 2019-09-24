Brown-Forman to move to Flórián Udvar

Bence Gaál

Brown-Forman, one of the largest American-owned producers in the alcohol business, has found its new Hungarian location with the assistance of JLL, moving at the end of the year to Flórián Udvar, says a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Flórián Udvar (photo: Florianudvar.hu)

The companyʼs portfolio includes such well-known brands as Jack Daniel’s, El Jimador tequila and Finlandia vodka. For its office needs it has selected Flórián Udvar, a BIF property, with expected relocation in the fourth quarter of 2019.

"In our selection process it has been a high priority to ascertain the comfort and wellbeing of our colleagues in their new work environment," said János Fehér, CEO of Brown-Formanʼs Hungarian subsidiary, B-F Hungary Kft. He noted that the company eventually decided that plentiful natural light, green space and a convenient location in Óbuda were optimal.

The 10,300 square-meter category "A" Flórián Udvar originally operated as the Royal Hungarian Tobacco Factory. It attained its current status in June 2008 when it was reopened in the center of the Óbuda district as a prime office facility, on Flórián tér. It enjoys status as a protected building.

The location has a parking garage capable of accommodating some 233 cars, as well as a restaurant and café situated in the green inner courtyard. The size of the inner garden is almost 2,000 sqm. The office building is easily accessible by car and public transport, and also has facilities for cyclists.