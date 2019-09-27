Aréna Business Campus showroom opens

Bence Gaál

Real estate developer Atenor says that the construction and leasing of its Aréna Business Campus development is in full swing, with the opening of a modern showroom in building "A" representing a milestone in the project.

The second floor terrace of Aréna Business Campus

"The creation of the Aréna Business Campus showroom has a key role in the life of the project," says Zoltán Borbély, country director of Atenor Hungary. "We found it essential to establish a showroom on the first floor of the building since there is huge interest in the project and we believe if potential tenants see the construction and the high-quality technical contents offered by the office space then that is worth more than any other marketing and leasing promotion."

The Aréna Business Campus project was designed by Vikár and Lukács Architects Studio, and the showroom by interior designer Barbara Krizsán.

Developed by Atenor, Aréna Business Campus offers "A+" category offices on 72,000 square meters. It is situated in District 8 on Hungária körút, less than three minutes’ walk from the Stadionok metro station. It consists of four buildings, with a large internal garden and a pedestrian passage in between.

The structure of building "A" will be completed by the end of this year, with expected delivery in Q2 2020. Almost 20% of the 20,000 sqm office building "A" has already been leased. Several service providers are set to move to the ground floor, while an American multinational corporation, a Fortune 500 company, will occupy a nearly 2,000 sqm office space. This new office occupier is the fourth tenant welcomed by the complex, after the contracting of a medical center, Costa Coffee, and Freshland salad bar.

Additionally, Atenor announced that the construction of Building "B" has already started, to open its doors in the middle of 2021.