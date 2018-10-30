Agora Budapest to host Raiffeisen

International real estate developmer HB Reavis has announced that Raiffeisen Bank Hungaryʼs HQ will be moved to the Agora Budapest complex on Váci út, with the bank set to rent 20,000 square meters of office space in Agora Tower, says a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

More than 1,300 staff of Raiffeisen from two separate office buildings are set to move into the new headquarters at the beginning of 2020. According to the developer, the bankʼs new home, Agora Budapest, will provide user-centric services such as intelligent building solutions, co-working office space, sizable social areas, project-integrated public transport, as well as flexible and modern office space, all created according to the bankʼs needs.

HB Reavisʼ office space advisory branch Origameo has been cooperating in researching the optimal workspace environment for the bank since the beginning. Their experts surveyed the needs related to workspace environment with interviews, questionnaires, and management workshops. The research was also complemented by modern space-usage measurements with sensors. The results were analyzed by Origameoʼs international team of experts, including sociologists, psychologists, mathematicians, and data analysts, in order to create an employee-centric environment.

“Apart from the appropriate contract requirements, the excellent location and the time of the move were the most important aspects of the decision process,” says György Zolnai, CEO of Raiffeisen Bank Hungary. “With the concentration of our two headquarters into one, communication will improve significantly, and the cooperation between business areas will be more efficient as well.”

In planning its buildings, HB Reavis observes the “Workplace as a Service” concept as its basis, which comprises the services of Origameo, the HubHub co-working office, intelligent building solutions such as smart parking, building access systems and sensors, and active community services such as bicycle and car sharing. Such services place the focus on the buildingʼs users, says the press release, enriching the workplace experience in a bid to both react to customer needs and differentiate the company from the ever-growing competition.