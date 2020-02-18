CTP Hungary awarded BREEAM In-Use ʼExcellentʼ certification

BBJ

CTPark Budapest West BIA2 has been recognized with a BREEAM In-Use (BIU) „Excellent” rating, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

BREEAM In-Use is a science-based sustainability certification. The press release says that it certifies that CTP is able to monitor the performance of its facilities to assess, manage, track and improve the operation of its asset portfolio.

"Excellent" is the highest rating ever awarded to an industrial property in Hungary. It has only been granted to a few high-end office buildings before. Currently, two buildings at two different CTP industrial parks hold a BIU certification (CTPark Tatabánya and CTPark Budapest West, Biatorbágy), but new additions are in the pipeline.

CTP Invest and BRE, developer and operator of BREEAM certifications, signed an industry-first strategic partnership agreement for the implementation of the BREEAM In-Use International rating last year. Under this partnership, CTP plans to have all 300 facilities of its portfolio in six countries BREEAM In-Use certified by 2020.

"The certification process requires long-term effort and investment on our side as these certifications need to be renewed every year," says Rudolf Nemes, country manager of CTP Hungary. "Nevertheless, we believe that BREEAM In-Use is worth the effort. CTP Hungary is committed to energy-efficient and sustainable operation also to the benefit of its tenants, and we believe that all the players of the commercial market share the same view. Joint action and joint projects by BRE and CTP Invest enable us to complete the certification process of our buildings in a faster and more efficient way."