Continental is working on the tires of the future

Technology company Continental, best known for its premium and award-winning tires, is also one of the leading automotive suppliers in the world.

The company is proud of its innovative and future-oriented strategy, which results in numerous projects and concepts targeting both the short- and mid-to long-term future of mobility and safe autonomous driving.

But what kind of tires will there be in the future? Continental’s answer is its C.A.R.E concept, which represents the necessary technology for autonomous vehicles. The comprehensive technology system was presented earlier this year at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA). Conti C.A.R.E. (Connected. Autonomous. Reliable. Electrified.) represents a fine-tuned networking of wheel and tire technology and the manageability of the desired performance characteristics. These characteristics are also closely aligned with the requirements of electric and autonomous driving in both individual and shared mobility scenarios.

“In combination with the web-based ContiConnect Live application, Conti C.A.R.E. forms a flexible system solution that can provide a means of tire management for modern robo-taxi fleets, for example, boosting performance as well as helping to optimize costs,” underlines Ferenc Musztrai, marketing manager of Continental Hungaria Kft.

Conti C.A.R.E. tires feature sensors that are built into the structure of the tire. These generate and continuously evaluate data concerning tread depth, possible damage, tire temperature and tire pressure. This monitoring system, which goes by the name of ContiSense, transmits information on the condition of the tires to ContiConnect Live, facilitating efficient mobility management for fleet operators.

No less innovative is the idea of actively adjusting tire pressures by means of centrifugal pumps built into the wheel. As the vehicle accelerates, the centrifugal forces within the wheel act on the pump to generate compressed air.

“This PressureProof technology keeps the tire pressure constantly within the ideal range and helps achieve a sustainable drop in CO2 emissions. Any excess compressed air is stored in an integrated tank. PressureBoost technology then uses this air to rapidly adapt the tire pressures to various driving situations,” highlights Musztrai. And in the SilentWheel concept, Continental will be presenting a modified wheel rim that reduces the vibrations generated while driving and delivers superior ride quality.

Founded in 1871, Continental is a multinational company that manufactures safe, efficient, and performance-oriented tires for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and two-wheelers. It is one of the foremost leaders in tire technology and tire production, with a broad product range suitable for use in a variety of conditions and applications. And through continuous investment in research and development, Continental makes a significant contribution to mobility that is secure, cost-effective, and ecologically friendly. Continental’s goal is to build a future without fatal road traffic accidents, the technology company aims to achieve its Vision Zero through pioneering developments and world class technology.