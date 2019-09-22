Celebrity Apex: The Peak European Cruise Line Experience

PROMOTIONAL FEATURE

Celebrity Cruises promises its 2020 Europe season will be the line’s most “revolutionary” yet. On August 22, the brand, owned by Royal Caribbean Cruises, unveiled four new longer European sailings on board its newest ship, Celebrity Apex, the second in the brand’s innovative Edge Series.

Celebrity Edge, the sister ship to Celebrity Apex, made her transatlantic voyage in November 2018.



“Like her industry-changing sister ship, Celebrity Edge, Celebrity Apex will feature an innovative outward-facing design and transformational accommodation that invites guests to take in the breathtaking world around them,” says Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, President and CEO, Celebrity Cruises.

“Now, with these four new and longer Mediterranean sailings, guests will have the opportunity to enjoy the peak European experience in true Celebrity style.”

Among the new sailings on board Celebrity Apex are 10- and 11-night Eastern Mediterranean sailings and a new 11-night Western Mediterranean sailing.

The two 11-night Greece, Malta and Turkey sailings will depart from Rome, Italy, visiting Istanbul, Turkey; Ephesus (Kusadasi), Turkey; Santorini, Greece; Mykonos, Greece; Athens, Greece; Valletta, Malta; and Barcelona, Spain; while on the 10-night Greece, Malta and Turkey cruise, guests will take in eight beautiful ports: Barcelona, Spain; Crete, Greece; Santorini, Greece; Mykonos, Greece; Bodrum, Turkey; Athens, Greece; Naples, Italy; and Rome, Italy.

The one-of-a-kind 11-night Spain, France and Italian Riviera expedition will sail a round-trip from Barcelona, Spain, calling in at Marseille, France; Monte Carlo, Monaco; Nice, France; Santa Margherita, Italy; Rome, Italy; Naples, Italy; Palma De Mallorca, Spain; and Valencia, Spain.

The Grand Plaza acts as the epicenter of Celebrity Edge. The Chandelier, a striking lighting feature – and art installation – rises over the Martini Bar to the ceiling three decks above.



The accommodation and catering includes Edge Staterooms with Infinite Verandas and two-story Edge Villas with outdoor plunge pools, as well as 29 world-class culinary venues.

Celebrity Apex will sail the sparkling Mediterranean from Southampton, beginning from April 2020, and the sun-soaked Caribbean from Ft. Lauderdale, beginning in November 2020.

Following the ship’s Southampton debut, Celebrity Apex will offer a mini season of five sailings to European destinations, including the Norwegian Fjords and the northern coasts of Spain and Portugal. Travelers can also experience a new ten-night Capital Cities Cruise with visits to iconic cities including Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Oslo and Paris.

After Celebrity Apex’s Northern Europe mini season, she’ll spend the rest of her inaugural summer sailing seven- to 12-night itineraries in the Mediterranean, with visits to bucket-list destinations such as Lisbon, Portugal; Istanbul, Turkey; Monte Carlo; Cannes, France; and more.

European explorers looking for innovative and luxurious cruises can book passage on board Celebrity Apex now. For more details on the ship and the exciting new sailings being offered, visit rccl.hu/celebrity-cruises/celebrity-cruises-hajok/celebrity-apex-uj-hajo.

The Rooftop Garden is tended to daily by a resident horticulturist.



Celebrity Apex joins her award-winning sister ship, Celebrity Edge on the European routes. The latter was recently selected as one of TIME Magazine’s 2019 World’s Greatest Places (©2019 TIME USA LLC. All rights reserved. Used under license). This annual list, culled from editor and expert nominations from around the world, recognizes 100 destinations that are breaking new ground, leading industry trends and offering guests an experience that’s unlike any other. Also in Europe are the newly updated Celebrity Silhouette and Celebrity Constellation, featuring new staterooms and suites, new public spaces, and new luxurious designs.

An exciting addition to the European itineraries is Trieste, Italy, and the first-ever mini season of sailings from Lisbon, that includes overnight stays in this incredible city. Country-immersive sailings are also being introduced that focus on Italy and Greece, designed to give guests an ever greater, in-depth experience. Celebrity will be returning to Istanbul and Kusadasi, Turkey and Oslo, Norway, featuring overnight stays in the land of the midnight sun, as well as offering overnight stays in the guest-favorite cities of Dublin, Ireland and Reykjavik, Iceland.

Celebrity’s European itineraries will offer incredible choice, with more than 90 destinations and 48 overnights, so travelers have more ways to explore Europe like never before, all while sailing on an award-winning fleet of modern luxury ships.

For more details on Celebrity’s European sailings visit rccl.hu.

Celebrity Apex: Vital Statistics

• Inaugural Date: April 2020

• Double Occupancy: 2,910

• Tonnage: 129,500

• Length: 1,004 feet/306 meters

• Beam: 128 ft/39 m

• Draught: 27 ft/8.2 m

• Cruising Speed: 21.8 knots (about 40 kmph)