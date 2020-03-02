Transit zone closed to migrants due to coronavirus risk

MTI – Econews

Hungary is closing transit zones along its border with Serbia to illegal migrants for an indefinite period because of coronavirus risks, György Bakondi, the prime ministerʼs top advisor for interior security, said yesterday, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

Migrants on the Hungarian border in 2015 (Photo: Fotosr52 / Shutterstock.com)

Bakondi noted that many illegal migrants who seek to cross the border have traveled from Iran or through Iran where there is an outbreak of the coronavirus.

The measure is intended to protect the citizens of Hungary as well as the 321 people in the transit zone at present, he added.

There are no confirmed coronavirus cases in Hungary at the time of writing.