Szijjártó meets with president of Tajikistan

MTI – Econews

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó continued his tour of Central Asian countries by visiting Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan, where he met with President Emomali Rahmon on Wednesday, according to state news wire MTI.

The sides agreed to involve Hungarian water management technology in the economic development of Tajikistan, Szijjártó said after the talks.

An agreement was also reached on the text of a bilateral investment protection agreement which will be signed at the UN General Assembly session in September, the minister noted. The agreement will foster growth of cooperation in the areas of medicine and food safety, he added.

Szijjártó explained that food safety is of prime importance for Tajikistan because just 7% of its area is arable land. He also noted that Hungarian drugmaker Richter has registered more than 100 products in the country.

Magyar Eximbank has opened a EUR 38 million credit line to support partnerships between Hungarian and Tajik businesses, the minister added.

The trip to Tajikistan was the latest on Szijjártóʼs official tour of countries in Central Asia, made in preparation for Hungary to take over presidency of the Visegrád Group, which also includes the Czech Republic, Poland and Slovakia, from July 1. The minister was cited earlier as saying that stepping up cooperation between Central Europe and Central Asia will be the most important task for Hungary as it takes over the office.