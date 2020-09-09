Statue of George H.W. Bush to be erected in Szabadság tér

MTI – Econews

The government of Hungary and the U.S. Embassy in Budapest said in a joint statement on Sunday that a statue of the late George Herbert Walker Bush, the 41st president of the United States, will be erected in Budapest on the 30th anniversary of the fall of communist rule in Central and Eastern Europe, reports state news agency MTI.

Photo by mark reinstein / Shutterstock.com

"The inauguration of the statue on the 23rd of October 2020 expresses our mutual appreciation and gratitude for the statesman, who contributed to shaping the future of Europe and within Hungary through his commitment and strong morals, and through his advocacy for democracy and against communist dictatorship," the joint statement said.

President Bush was the first sitting U.S. President to visit Budapest.

The statue will be erected near the one of President Ronald Reagan in Szabadság tér, where the U.S. embassy is located.