Orbán says Hungary will veto EU budget, recovery fund

MTI – Econews

Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has informed the German presidency of the Council of the European Union, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel that the Hungarian government will veto legislation related to the EUʼs 2021-2027 budget and the recovery fund, the PMʼs press chief told MTI on Monday.

Viktor Orbán (Photo by Alexandros Michailidis / Shutterstock.com)

Orbán wrote in letters that Hungary would veto all elements of the legal package for the budget and the Next Generation EU recovery and resilience facility based on the principle that "there is agreement on nothing as long as there is not agreement on everything".

Press chief Bertalan Havasi noted that the PM had earlier warned that linking payouts from the seven-year budget and the recovery fund to conditions that are not precisely defined could lead to arbitrary, politically-based sanctions using a double standard, putting confidence among EU member states as well as Hungaryʼs interests at risk.

Orbán argued that common values such as the rule of law, are fundamental for Hungary, and their application and enforcement must be a matter for Hungarians to decide, Hungarians who are just as fit for the task as any other people in Europe.

UPDATE: Hungary and Poland veto 2021-2027 EU budget

According to a report by news agency Reuters, Hungary and Poland blocked the adoption of the 2021-2027 budget and recovery fund. While the proposal linking EU money and the respect for the rule of law passed as it only required a qualified majority, Hungary and Poland managed to block the approval of the EUR 1.1 trillion budget and EUR 750 billion recovery package as the vote required unanimous support from all EU members.