Orbán congratulates Johnson on election win

Bence Gaál

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has sent U.K. PM Boris Johnson a congratulatory letter on winning yesterdayʼs general election in the United Kingdom, Orbánʼs press chief Bertalan Havasi told state news wire MTI.

Boris Johnson and Viktor Orbán at the 2019 NATO Summit in London. (Photo: MTI/Prime Ministerʼs Press Office/Gergely Botár)

"The result made it clear that democracy can only be built on the will of the voters," Orbán wrote. "I congratulate you for being able to succeed in enforcing the will of your people, who want to secure their sovereignty outside the European Union."

At the end of his letter, the Hungarian PM explained that Hungary intends to keep strengthening bilateral economic and political relations on the basis of mutual respect.

According to U.K. broadcaster BBC, the Conservative Party achieved its best electoral result since Margaret Thatcherʼs win in 1987. With one seat left to declare, Johnsonʼs party currently stands at 364 MPs out of 650, as opposed to Labourʼs 203.