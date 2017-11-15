Hungary summons U.S. chargé dʼaffaires over media tender

The United States Chargé dʼAffaires in Budapest, David Kostelancik (pictured) was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade following the publication of an open tender by the State Department to increase access to objective information in Hungary.

The U.S. Department of State published an open tender on November 7 to "improve the quality of local traditional and online media and increase the public’s access to reliable and unbiased information". On offer is funding of USD 500,000-700,000 per application.

According to information released by TV channel RTL Klub and quoted by index.hu, last week the Hungarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade briefly commented on the tender but did not make further remarks. But this week the ministry summoned the U.S. chargé dʼaffaires and asked for an explanation for the move, considered by the Hungarian government to be a political interference in domestic affairs before the general elections due in April next year.

During a press conference, Fidesz faction leader Gergely Gulyás called the tender "a repeated attempt of interference in Hungarian politics, which the American elite does not permit to foreigners, no matter where the money comes from".

In response to inquiries by RTL Klub, the U.S. State Department wrote that the funding will be paid in May next year, that is, after the elections, and will be aimed at supporting local media in Hungary. It added that such programs are run in more than 100 countries all over the world to support the freedom of press, and the United States has expressed several times concerns over the state of the press in Hungary.

