Hungary opens consulate in Geneva

MTI – Econews

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó opened the Hungarian consulate in Geneva on Tuesday, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

Geneva, Switzerland. (Photo by Shutterstock.com)

Szijjártó said the city is one of the worldʼs "diplomatic strongholds", home to one of the United Nationsʼ global centers as well as a number of other international organizations.

He added that about 2,500 Hungarian nationals reside in Geneva and neighboring cantons, while a further 2,000-2,500 Swiss citizens are of Hungarian ancestry.

Hungary now has 144 diplomatic missions around the world.

Szijjártó met with World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and the new head of the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) Daren Tang while in Geneva.