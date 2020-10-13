Hungary opens consulate in Geneva

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó opened the Hungarian consulate in Geneva on Tuesday, according to a report by state news wire MTI.
Szijjártó said the city is one of the worldʼs "diplomatic strongholds", home to one of the United Nationsʼ global centers as well as a number of other international organizations.
He added that about 2,500 Hungarian nationals reside in Geneva and neighboring cantons, while a further 2,000-2,500 Swiss citizens are of Hungarian ancestry.
Hungary now has 144 diplomatic missions around the world.
Szijjártó met with World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and the new head of the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) Daren Tang while in Geneva.