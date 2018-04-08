High turnout, unpredictable results at Hungarian election

BBJ

At 8:45 p.m. local time on April 8, voters were still queing at two polling stations in Budapest, with the last ones expected to vote by 22 hours. The voter turnout is expected to be one of the highest since 1990, put at 68.1% at 6:30 p.m.

Besides the very high voter turnout, the elections of 2018 are also among the hardest to predict in terms of results. Based on the turnout, analysts have two scenarios. The first is that that the high number of voters favor opposition parties, while the second suggests that, besided committed Fidesz voters, many of the undecided cast their vote for Fidesz.

Regardless of the outcome of either scenarios, the victory of the ruling Fidesz-Christian Democrat (KDNP) coalition seems certain, the only question being whether it will get a two-thirds majority. The first results are not expected before 10 p.m. local time at the earliest.