Healthcare free-riders to be filtered out

BBJ

A new system of statutory free-riders will automatically be filtered out by the Ministry of Finance if Parliament approves the new Social Security Act, says adozona.hu.

Between January 1, 2019 and September 27, 2019, the tax office has detected about 75,000 so-called "red-flag" taxpayers, meaning they tried to illegally access a social security service.

The tax office’s investigation revealed that the persons concerned did not pay a total health care contribution of HUF 6.6 billion, the ministry said. One of the aims of the Social Security Bill is to automatically filter out free-riders who use unauthorized healthcare services, writes adozona.hu.

The ministry said in a statement that the bill could be approved by Parliament next week. The draft will enter into force on July 1, 2020.