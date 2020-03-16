Your cart

Fox to succeed Lindsay as U.K. Ambassador

 Bence Gaál
 Monday, March 16, 2020, 11:35

Paul Leonard Fox has been appointed the United Kingdomʼs Ambassador to Hungary in succession to Iain Lindsay, who will be retiring from the Diplomatic Service. Fox will take up his position in September 2020.

Paul Leonard Fox

The new ambassador is married to Vicki Ann Fox. The couple has three daughters.

"It is a great honor to be appointed the Ambassador of the United Kingdom to Hungary," Fox says. "In taking up this appointment I will aim to strengthen the strong co-operation that already exists between our two countries and people in this exciting time, as the United Kingdom forges new relationships with this region and with the wider world."

Over the course of his career spanning more than three decades, Fox served in a variety of diplomatic positions. Most recently, he acted as a Minister Counsellor at the British Embassy in Moscow.

 

 

