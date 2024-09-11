“They call him a strong man. He’s a tough person,” Trump praised Orbán at the debate.

He quoted Orbán as saying the world is “blowing up” because Trump is no longer president. According to Trump, Orbán suggested that China, North Korea, and Russia were “afraid” of Trump.

“Viktor Orbán said, he said, ‘the most respected, most feared person is Donald Trump. We had no problems when Trump was president,’” the former president noted.

Harris responded by accusing Trump of being “weak and wrong” on foreign policy, criticizing his admiration for authoritarian leaders.

“It is well known that he said of Putin that he can do whatever the hell he wants and go into Ukraine,” the incumbent VP added.

Notably, Orbán has met with Trump multiple times since the latter left office in 2021, including a high-profile meeting in July 2024 at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.