Netherlands Supplying Ukraine with Remote Demining Chargers
The Netherlands will send Ukraine a thousand chargers for remote demining, Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren said on a visit to Kyiv.
The announcement coincides with heavily mined Russian defense lines slowing down a Ukrainian counteroffensive to recapture territory seized by Russia since its forces invaded in February 2022.
“There is a decision to provide about a thousand portable chargers for remote demining that can make passageways in engineered barriers,” Ollongren was quoted as saying on the Ukrainian Defense Ministry website at a meeting with Ukrainian Minister Oleksiy Reznikov on Tuesday.
Earlier on Tuesday, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said that helping Ukraine to get across a massive land mine belt can become a joint effort by Germany and other partners.
