The convict had been on the run after escaping a Canadian prison where he was serving a sentence for murdering a Hungarian national with a sword back in 2011.

He was sentenced to life in prison and was stripped of the possibility of parole after he committed crimes in prison too. He escaped from a correctional facility in Laval, in Quebec province, in May, and the Canadian authorities issued an international warrant for his arrest.

Before his detention, he had attempted to enter Hungary using false documents, as the BBJ reported earlier this week.