The 32-year-old man stabbed a Hungarian man with a sword in 2011, police.hu said on Wednesday.

The victim died of his wounds. The killer fled the scene but turned himself in later. He was sentenced to life in prison and was stripped of the possibility of parole after he committed crimes in prison too.

He escaped from a correctional facility in Laval, in Quebec province, in May. The Canadian authorities then issued an international warrant for his arrest, police.hu said.

The man tried to enter Hungary with false documents, so the Hungarian authorities have also launched proceedings against him on the ground of forgery, police.hu said.