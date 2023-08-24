President Novák Meets Ukraine's Zelensky

As part of the third Crimea Platform Summit, Volodymyr Zelensky met with Hungary's head of state, Katalin Novák, according to the Ukrainian president's website.

He noted the personal participation of Novák in the Summit.

"Thank you for your visit to Ukraine, for participating in the Summit of the International Crimea Platform. Your support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine is very important to us," Zelensky said.

The two presidents discussed issues of cross-border cooperation and joint initiatives in the Transcarpathian region.

According to Novák's Facebook page the two parties have agreed to establish a direct presidential communication channel, prepare a new document on the relations between the two countries, and join the discussions on the peace formula initiated by the President of Ukraine.

Regarding citizens, she added that they would work together on the case of children affected by the war as a priority, and achieve progress on the minority rights of the Hungarian community in Transcarpathia as soon as possible.