ADVERTISEMENT

Hungary AM

Thursday, Aug 24, 2023, 09:50

President Novák Meets Ukraine's Zelensky

Int’l Relations

Photo via Facebook

As part of the third Crimea Platform Summit, Volodymyr Zelensky met with Hungary's head of state, Katalin Novák, according to the Ukrainian president's website.

He noted the personal participation of Novák in the Summit.

"Thank you for your visit to Ukraine, for participating in the Summit of the International Crimea Platform. Your support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine is very important to us," Zelensky said.

The two presidents discussed issues of cross-border cooperation and joint initiatives in the Transcarpathian region.

According to Novák's Facebook page the two parties have agreed to establish a direct presidential communication channel, prepare a new document on the relations between the two countries, and join the discussions on the peace formula initiated by the President of Ukraine.

Regarding citizens, she added that they would work together on the case of children affected by the war as a priority, and achieve progress on the minority rights of the Hungarian community in Transcarpathia as soon as possible.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moody’s Upgrades Erste Bank Rating Banking

Moody’s Upgrades Erste Bank Rating

Economy | Aug 24, 2023, 15:00
Netherlands Supplying Ukraine with Remote Demining Chargers Ukraine Crisis

Netherlands Supplying Ukraine with Remote Demining Chargers

Politics | Aug 24, 2023, 09:00
GVH Ramps up Booking Services Investigation Competition

GVH Ramps up Booking Services Investigation

Business | Aug 24, 2023, 15:50
Are the Tides Changing for German Companies in Hungary? Conferences

Are the Tides Changing for German Companies in Hungary?

Budapest | Aug 24, 2023, 16:10

SUPPORT THE BUDAPEST BUSINESS JOURNAL

Producing journalism that is worthy of the name is a costly business. For 27 years, the publishers, editors and reporters of the Budapest Business Journal have striven to bring you business news that works, information that you can trust, that is factual, accurate and presented without fear or favor.
Newspaper organizations across the globe have struggled to find a business model that allows them to continue to excel, without compromising their ability to perform. Most recently, some have experimented with the idea of involving their most important stakeholders, their readers.
We would like to offer that same opportunity to our readers. We would like to invite you to help us deliver the quality business journalism you require. Hit our Support the BBJ button and you can choose the how much and how often you send us your contributions.

Support the BBJ

ADVERTISEMENT

Foreign Affairs

Continest Containers to Arrive in Hawaii by October

Continest Containers to Arrive in Hawaii by October

Politics Foreign Affairs | Aug 23, 2023, 12:00
President Novák Visits Ukraine

President Novák Visits Ukraine

Politics Foreign Affairs | Aug 23, 2023, 09:00
Continest Containers Delivered to Fire-stricken Hawaii

Continest Containers Delivered to Fire-stricken Hawaii

Politics Foreign Affairs | Aug 22, 2023, 11:15

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Stories

Are the Tides Changing for German Companies in Hungary?

Are the Tides Changing for German Companies in Hungary?

Budapest Events | Aug 24, 2023, 16:10
GVH Ramps up Booking Services Investigation

GVH Ramps up Booking Services Investigation

Business Startups | Aug 24, 2023, 15:50
Moody’s Upgrades Erste Bank Rating

Moody’s Upgrades Erste Bank Rating

Economy Finance | Aug 24, 2023, 15:00

Podcasts

The Challenges of Autonomous Driving and Energy Diversification

Jul 17, 2023, 14:35

The Hierarchy of Values

Jun 15, 2023, 10:30

Fortitude and Servant Leadership - Sister Laura Discusses Human Dignity and the Roles of Aristotle and Thomas Aquinas in Business Leadership

Apr 26, 2023, 10:00

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT