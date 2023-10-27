Orbán Visit to China 'Successful', Ambassador Says
Photo by Gints Ivuskans / Shutterstock.com
Prime Minister Viktor Orbán's visit to China a week earlier was "successful" and "yielded results", Gong Tao, China's ambassador to Hungary, said at a press conference in Budapest on Friday.
The trip showed that China and Hungary have brought their mutual political trust "to the next level", the ambassador said.
During his visit to China, Orbán addressed the Belt and Road Forum, a meeting of world leaders in Beijing, held talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang, and met with executives of Chinese banks and businesses.
The visit strengthened bilateral cooperation in the framework of China's Belt and Road Initiative as well as Hungary's Eastern Opening strategy, Gong Tao said. Intentions were clear on advancing that cooperation further, he added.
He noted that the upgrade of the Budapest-Belgrade rail line, which will become part of a corridor for bringing Chinese goods to Europe, was set to finish by 2025.
Gong Tao said the closer ties between Hungary and China paved the way for advancing cooperation between China and the European Union and China and Central and Eastern Europe, too.
ADVERTISEMENT
SUPPORT THE BUDAPEST BUSINESS JOURNAL
Producing journalism that is worthy of the name is a costly business. For 27 years, the publishers, editors and reporters of the Budapest Business Journal have striven to bring you business news that works, information that you can trust, that is factual, accurate and presented without fear or favor.
Newspaper organizations across the globe have struggled to find a business model that allows them to continue to excel, without compromising their ability to perform. Most recently, some have experimented with the idea of involving their most important stakeholders, their readers.
We would like to offer that same opportunity to our readers. We would like to invite you to help us deliver the quality business journalism you require. Hit our Support the BBJ button and you can choose the how much and how often you send us your contributions.