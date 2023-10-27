Orbán Visit to China 'Successful', Ambassador Says

Prime Minister Viktor Orbán's visit to China a week earlier was "successful" and "yielded results", Gong Tao, China's ambassador to Hungary, said at a press conference in Budapest on Friday.

The trip showed that China and Hungary have brought their mutual political trust "to the next level", the ambassador said.

During his visit to China, Orbán addressed the Belt and Road Forum, a meeting of world leaders in Beijing, held talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang, and met with executives of Chinese banks and businesses.

The visit strengthened bilateral cooperation in the framework of China's Belt and Road Initiative as well as Hungary's Eastern Opening strategy, Gong Tao said. Intentions were clear on advancing that cooperation further, he added.

He noted that the upgrade of the Budapest-Belgrade rail line, which will become part of a corridor for bringing Chinese goods to Europe, was set to finish by 2025.

Gong Tao said the closer ties between Hungary and China paved the way for advancing cooperation between China and the European Union and China and Central and Eastern Europe, too.