Gov't Learns of 4 Hungarian Hostages in Gaza
Image by Below the Sky / Shutterstock.com
The government is aware of four people with Hungarian citizenship or Hungarian roots that have been taken hostage to Gaza, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó said on Friday, according to a report by state news wire MTI.
The government learned on Tuesday of two Hungarian citizens taken hostage, and on Wednesday of a third one, while it was informed of a hostage with Hungarian roots on Thursday, Szijjártó said. Two of the four people are children, he added.
Information on the hostages came from Israeli authorities and the hostages' families, he said.
The government is doing everything in its power to see the hostages get to safety as soon as possible, he added.
