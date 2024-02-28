MTI – Econews

Wednesday, Feb 28, 2024, 10:00

Hungary Makes Proposals to Ease Administrative Burden for EU Farmers

EU

Vladimir Kayukov via Shutterstock.com

Hungary has submitted 45 proposals on reducing the administrative burden for farmers and rationalizing controls to the Belgian presidency of the Council of the European Union, state secretary for agriculture and rural development Zsolt Feldman said after a meeting of the Agriculture and Fisheries Council in Brussels on Monday, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

The proposals were among "several hundred" submitted by member states at the meeting of EU farm ministers, Feldman said. He added that the next step would be to see the majority of those proposals cleared by the European Commission this year and put into force.

It took farmer protests in 18 member states to finally discuss "in earnest" a reduction in the administrative burden, he said.

Among the concerns farmers have aired is the disadvantage they face competing against imports of non-EU products that don't have to comply with strict EU rules, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Policymakers Cut Central Bank Base Rate by 100 bp to 9% MNB

Policymakers Cut Central Bank Base Rate by 100 bp to 9%

Economy | Feb 28, 2024, 12:55
Parliament Elects Sulyok as New Hungarian President Parliament

Parliament Elects Sulyok as New Hungarian President

Politics | Feb 27, 2024, 17:00
Skanska Launches ESG+ Office Package Sustainability

Skanska Launches ESG+ Office Package

Business | Feb 28, 2024, 14:35
NAV Seizes Over 25,000 Liters of Alcohol Drinks

NAV Seizes Over 25,000 Liters of Alcohol

Budapest | Feb 28, 2024, 11:40

SUPPORT THE BUDAPEST BUSINESS JOURNAL

Producing journalism that is worthy of the name is a costly business. For 27 years, the publishers, editors and reporters of the Budapest Business Journal have striven to bring you business news that works, information that you can trust, that is factual, accurate and presented without fear or favor.
Newspaper organizations across the globe have struggled to find a business model that allows them to continue to excel, without compromising their ability to perform. Most recently, some have experimented with the idea of involving their most important stakeholders, their readers.
We would like to offer that same opportunity to our readers. We would like to invite you to help us deliver the quality business journalism you require. Hit our Support the BBJ button and you can choose the how much and how often you send us your contributions.

Support the BBJ

ADVERTISEMENT

Foreign Affairs

EUR 6,000 in EU Funding Open to SMEs

EUR 6,000 in EU Funding Open to SMEs

Politics Foreign Affairs | Feb 22, 2024, 11:30
Hungary's EU Presidency to be Pro-enlargement

Hungary's EU Presidency to be Pro-enlargement

Politics Foreign Affairs | Feb 22, 2024, 08:30
Nat'l Economy Minister Proposes EU Support Scheme for EVs

Nat'l Economy Minister Proposes EU Support Scheme for EVs

Politics Foreign Affairs | Feb 10, 2024, 14:00

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Stories

Skanska Launches ESG+ Office Package

Skanska Launches ESG+ Office Package

Business Real Estate | Feb 28, 2024, 14:35
Policymakers Cut Central Bank Base Rate by 100 bp to 9%

Policymakers Cut Central Bank Base Rate by 100 bp to 9%

Economy Finance | Feb 28, 2024, 12:55
NAV Seizes Over 25,000 Liters of Alcohol

NAV Seizes Over 25,000 Liters of Alcohol

Budapest Gastronomy | Feb 28, 2024, 11:40

Podcasts

The Challenges of Autonomous Driving and Energy Diversification

Jul 17, 2023, 14:35

The Hierarchy of Values

Jun 15, 2023, 10:30

Fortitude and Servant Leadership - Sister Laura Discusses Human Dignity and the Roles of Aristotle and Thomas Aquinas in Business Leadership

Apr 26, 2023, 10:00

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT