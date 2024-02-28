Hungary Makes Proposals to Ease Administrative Burden for EU Farmers
Vladimir Kayukov via Shutterstock.com
Hungary has submitted 45 proposals on reducing the administrative burden for farmers and rationalizing controls to the Belgian presidency of the Council of the European Union, state secretary for agriculture and rural development Zsolt Feldman said after a meeting of the Agriculture and Fisheries Council in Brussels on Monday, according to a report by state news wire MTI.
The proposals were among "several hundred" submitted by member states at the meeting of EU farm ministers, Feldman said. He added that the next step would be to see the majority of those proposals cleared by the European Commission this year and put into force.
It took farmer protests in 18 member states to finally discuss "in earnest" a reduction in the administrative burden, he said.
Among the concerns farmers have aired is the disadvantage they face competing against imports of non-EU products that don't have to comply with strict EU rules, he added.
