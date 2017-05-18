FM Szijjártó blames Soros for EP’s resolution on Article 7

Christian Keszthelyi

Hungary’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó, blamed Hungarian-born financier and philanthropist George Soros for MEPs adopting a resolution yesterday that proposes invoking Article 7 against Hungary, according to reports.

He tagged the passing of the resolution as “another attack by the network” of Soros. The minister called it a “Soros report”, comparing it to the earlier “Tavares report” — compiled in 2013 by MEP Rui Tavares about Hungary, charging it with violations of human rights and the basic values of the European Union. Tavares report has had no follow-up since.

According to the minister, the resolution passed yesterday shows that European institutions are unable to accept that the Hungarian government “resists all international pressure” in terms of the relocation of refugees, and “focuses on the security of the Hungarian people”, Hungarian news agency MTI reported.

Szijjártó stressed it does not matter “what type of pressure they want to put on us”, neither does it matter what reports MEPs approve, the Hungarian government will keep focusing on security. He added that “everybody can rest assured that no illegal migrants will be allowed to set foot in Hungary”, according to MTI.

Members of the European Parliament see a “serious deterioration of the rule of law and democracy” in Hungary, which they believe justifies the triggering of a procedure which may result in sanctions against the country, according to a resolution MEPs adopted yesterday, by 393 votes for, 221 against and with 64 abstentions.