Fidesz appears to blame ‘Brussels’ for terror attack

BBJ

Lajos Kósa, parliamentary group leader of Hungary’s governing party Fidesz, pointed the finger of blame on “European leaders” and their “immigration policy” for the Manchester terror attack on Monday night at a press conference today, according to a report by Hungarian online news portal index.hu.

Lajos Kósa at a press conference last year (photo: Kósaʼs official Facebook page).

“How many more innocent people need to die for European leaders to consider changing their immigration policy?” - Kósa was reported as asking rhetorically, apparently in connection with the tragic events that took place last night in Manchester.

Without substantiating his claims, Kósa added that he believes terrorism does not start with a suicide bomber blowing themselves up, but with terrorists arriving illegally in Europe, and many people help and support this, index.hu reported. He also said that European leaders “still do not realize what is happening in the continent.”

At the same time, Kósa said he was shocked and sent his condolences to the families of the victims of the attack, which so far has claimed the lives of 22 and left around 50 people injured.

Fidesz communications chief Balázs Hidvéghi sent a statement to state news agency MTI with similar rhetoric to Kósa. According to index.hu, he asked the rhetorical question: “How many more innocent Europeans need to die for Brussels to change its erratic immigration politics?”

Hidvéghi reportedly added that mass immigration has brought the terror threat to European citizens, according to index.hu.