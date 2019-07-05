Bipartisan congressional delegation visits CEU

BBJ

Led by House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer and Democrat Senator Ben Cardin, a group of United States congressmen and women met today with representatives of the Central European University (CEU) led by President and Rector Michael Ignatieff, in the latterʼs office, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The bipartisan delegation at CEU

“For two years CEU has sought a solution that would allow us to remain as an American institution in Hungary, but with no result,” Ignatieff said. “We made it clear to the members of Congress how disappointed we were that the Orbán government is driving a U.S. institution out of Budapest.”

The members of the bipartisan congressional delegation were: Steny Hoyer (D), Ben Cardin (D), Representative Steve Cohen (D), Rep. Tom Cole (R), Rep. Garret Graves (R), Rep. Val Demings (D), Rep. Gregory Meeks (D), and Rep. Gwen Moore (D), with U.S. Ambassador to Hungary David B. Cornstein also attending.

A few days ago, CEU received formal notification from the U.S. Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE) that the university has successfully retained its accreditation status as a U.S. degree-granting institution. The decision came after more than two years of self-study and an external review.

Led by President Ron Daniels of Johns Hopkins University, a team of educators spent three days at CEU in January making an intensive study. The team met with students, faculty and staff to review operations and policies, including questions about the self-study document prepared in advance of the visit.

Following the visit, the evaluation team submitted its report to the MSCHE. At its June 2019 meeting, CEUʼs accreditation was reaffirmed. The reaccreditation is valid until 2023.