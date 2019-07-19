Áder to travel to Belgrade for Hunyadi statue unveiling

BBJ

President of Hungary János Áder will visit Belgrade on Monday, July 22, to inaugurate a new statue of 15th century Hungarian military hero János Hunyadi with President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

According to the Office of the President of the Republic, the two presidents will pay their respects to Hungarians and Serbs alike who took part in the 1456 Siege of Belgrade against Ottoman expansion in Europe, which ended in a decisive Hungarian victory.

With Hunyadiʼs victory on July 22, Pope Callixtus III ordered the bells of every European church to be rung every day at noon, initially as a call for believers to pray for the defenders of the city. The practice of the noon bell has since been traditionally attributed to international commemoration of the victory at Belgrade, and Catholic and older Protestant churches still ring the noon bell to this day.

The unveiling will take place at Kej Oslobodenja 19, at the Danube riverside at 11 a.m.

