Wizz Air schedules special flight for football fans

Bence Gaál

Hungarian budget airline Wizz Air has announced the launch of a special flight for fans of the Hungarian national football team to travel for the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying game against Azerbaijan in Baku on June 8.

The Hungarian team will face Azerbaijan on June 8, having beaten Croatia 2-1 on March 24



Reservations for the flight are available starting today, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal. The flight departs from Budapest on the morning of June 8, arriving in Baku early in the afternoon and returning to Hungary after the match. Tickets, starting from HUF 28,690, can be booked both on wizzair.com and via the airlineʼs mobile app.

Wizz Air says it has been a long-time supporter of the national teamʼs fans, with a history of special flights for Euro 2016 and the qualifiers of the 2018 World Cup.

"We are very fond of the Hungarian national team and we are happy to support the fansʼ trip to Baku," said András Radó, communications manager at Wizz Air. "With the timing of the flightʼs departure, we are trying to make football enthusiasts as comfortable as possible to see their favorites live, and return home the same night with the low fare and high-quality on-board service that Wizz Air offers."

In the most recent round of qualifying matches on March 24, Hungary pulled off a shock 2-1 defeat of Croatia, runners-up in the 2018 FIFA World Cup, and currently have the same number of points as three other countries in their Euro 2020 qualifying group, although inferior goal difference means they lie in third place of the five teams in the group.