Tourist boat overturned in Budapest; at least seven dead

BBJ

At least seven people are reported dead and a dozen missing after a tourist boat, having been struck by another vessel, capsized and sank in Budapest around 9.15 p.m. Wednesday with 34 people on board, according to news wire Reuters, Hungarian news agency MTI and other media.

The river Danube seen from Margaret Bridge, looking towards Parliament (file photo).



The boat, which was moored near the Hungarian Parliament, was reportedly hit by another tourist vessel, then turned over on the river, which has been flooding with strong currents while a rainstorm enveloped Budapest.

News portal Index.hu said the boat was carrying 32 mostly South Korean tourists, plus two crew. It added that 14 people were rescued safely while another was successfully resuscitated. However, at least three were initially reported dead - rising to seven after a statement from the Ambulance Service at 12.30 a.m. - as search efforts continued into the night for the remaining missing.

Index.hu cited the boat’s owner as confirming that the boat, named Hableány (Mermaid), had sunk. Rescue efforts were under way with more than a dozen vehicles visible several hundred meters downstream from the site of the accident, Reuters reported.

Television footage showed the Danube embankment closed off by police on the Pest side, directly across from the World Heritage site of Buda Castle. Police ordered all shipping to stop on the Danube in central Budapest, Reuters added.

Index.hu reported after midnight that poor visibility, rain and rapid currents caused by high water were hampering further rescue efforts.

Updates will follow later in the morning once more is known.