Technology research institute launches in Miskolc

BBJ

The University of Miskolc has founded a new research institute aimed at the development of dedicated electronics and IT research and innovative solutions, the university says.

A team of eight at the newly established facility will carry out research on smart and IoT technologies, sensor and measurement systems, control devices, and wired and wireless communication systems, according to a press release.

Demand for electronics and IT research capacities is extremely high within the technology industry and forecasts indicate further dynamic growth. A new research institute at Hungarian academic level is therefore of great importance, the university says.