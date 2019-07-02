Storms in May-June cause significant damage

Bence Gaál

Storms raging in May and June caused significant damage to households, with 2,900 reports submitted to K&H Insurance alone, and with the total value of damages reaching HUF 119 million, according to a press release from the insurer.

On June 28 alone, more than 500 reports were sent to K&H due to extreme weather conditions on the preceding day. Most of the damage that day was caused by strong winds, the company says. K&H expects to receive a similar number of reports in the first part of this week.

In the two months in question, the average value of reported damage amounted to HUF 49,000. Looking at the entire year so far, up until the beginning of July, the insurance company received 3,379 storm-related damage reports, with an average value of HUF 48,000.

K&Hʼs experts say it is worthwhile for households to check the state of roofs, drainage systems and windows before the storm season begins. If damage is still done, proper documentation is essential, they add.