St. Andrea Wine & Gourmet Bar becomes ʼLife Saving Pointʼ

Bence Gaál

Budapestʼs St. Andrea Wine & Gourmet Bar has announced it is joining the National Ambulance Serviceʼs "Life Saving Point" initiative, committed to helping anyone suffering a cardiac arrest, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Representatives of St. Andrea Wine & Gourmet Bar showing off their certification from the National Ambulance Service.

The establishment now pledges to provide life-saving treatment inside the restaurant as well as in the immediate vicinity of the Eiffel Palace building, in which it is housed.

As part of the program, the St. Andrea Wine & Gourmet Bar is now fitted with a semi-automatic defibrillator. Some 26 staff members of the restaurant were educated on basic methods to save lives, making sure they could help anyone with a cardiac arrest in need of pre-hospital treatment. This education is one of the key requirements of an establishment becoming a "Life Saving Point."

The brand is being built by the National Ambulance Service to save lives, with the main focus on social responsibility. Those who gain the label become part of a movement to create a safer living environment, according to the press release.