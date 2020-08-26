Spectators to be allowed at UEFA Super Cup in Budapest

Bence Gaál

The Executive Committee of the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) will allow the UEFA Super Cup to be played on September 24 in Budapest with a reduced number of spectators (up to 30% of the capacity of venue Puskás Aréna).

Image by Gabor Tokodi / Shutterstock.com

The decision will allow UEFA to study precisely the impact of spectators on the organizationʼs Return to Play Protocol, a statement on UEFA.com says.

The match will see Europa Leauge winners Sevilla FC pitted against Champions League victors FC Bayern München.

UEFA category four venue Puskás Aréna, opened last year in place of the old Ferenc Puskás Stadium, can seat nearly 68,000 fans.

According to a statement on the organizationʼs website, all other UEFA matches will be held behind closed doors until further notice.

"While it has been important to show that football can carry on in difficult times, without fans, the game has lost something of its character," UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin said. "We hope to use the UEFA Super Cup in Budapest as a pilot that will begin to see the return of fans to our matches."

"We are working closely with the Hungarian Federation and its government to implement measures to ensure the health of all those attending and participating in the game. We will not take risks with people’s safety," he added.